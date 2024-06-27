Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi over the next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi over the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The normal date for monsoon arrival over Delhi is June 27. (PTI photo)

Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat; some more parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Punjab on Thursday.

The normal date for monsoon arrival over Delhi is June 27.

The northern limit of monsoon passes through Barmer, Jaipur, Agra, Banda, Siddhi, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Patna, Maharajganj, Dehradun, Una, Pathankot, and Jammu.

“Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of UP, Delhi, Chandigarh and some parts of Haryana, some more parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next 2-3 days,” IMD said on Thursday.

A trough at mean sea level is running off Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over central Gujarat, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to west Bihar in lower tropospheric levels.

Under their influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Marathwada and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka during June 27 to July 1; Saurashtra, Kutch, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka on June 28; Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha; West Madhya Pradesh during June 29 and East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are also expected to record widespread rainfall till June 30, the IMD forecast said.