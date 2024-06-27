Delhi: Heavy rain brings relief from heat; IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

Heavy rainfall across the national Capital Delhi brought down the temperature on Thursday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate intensity rainfall over Delhi-NCR throughout the day. A yellow alert is issued if the expected rainfall ranges between 64.5mm and 115.5mm. (HT photo)

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and occasional heavy rain is expected over Delhi and adjoining areas throughout the day. Wind with speed of 20-40 kmph will continue as well,” said an IMD official.

The minimum temperature also went down on Thursday, owing to some overnight showers.

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather recorded trace amount of rain till 8:30am, according to IMD.

The minimum was recorded at 28.6°C on Thursday. The minimum was 31.6°C, four degrees above normal on Wednesday.

IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ till July 3, with forecasts showing moderate to heavy rain to continue.

A yellow alert is issued if the expected rainfall ranges between 64.5mm and 115.5mm

IMD officials added that the maximum is expected to show a downward trend as well predicting it to go down to 34°C by this weekend. The maximum was 39°C on Wednesday.

In its monsoon bulletin on Wednesday evening, the IMD had said conditions were favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance into “the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh -Gilgit-Baltistan -Muzaffarabad, the northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during next three to four days.”