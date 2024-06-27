Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from heat

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, witnessed a fresh spell of showers on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat(ANI)

Visuals, as shared by news agency ANI, showed parts of Delhi, including Sarita Vihar, Munirka, and Rao Tularam Marg, received heavy rain on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the arrival of monsoon over large parts of northwest India over the next three to four days but did not specify a date for Delhi. The region is expected to receive monsoon rains around June 30.

The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rain in Delhi on June 29, issuing a yellow alert for the day, and moderate to heavy rain on June 30, issuing an orange alert.

“We are expecting an increase in rain intensity in northwest India from June 28 and monsoon could reach Delhi on June 29 or 30. Delhi-NCR may see heavy rainfall spell during this period, based on which the onset of the monsoon could be declared,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, a private weather forecasting service.

The parts of the national capital and NCR received pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday which kept Delhi’s maximum temperature below 40°C for the second successive day. However, the heat index (HI) or “real feel” temperature was 52°C, the same as the past two days. Delhi’s maximum temperature was 39.7°C on Tuesday and 40.4°C on Monday. The IMD forecast a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 29°C for Thursday.

The people of Delhi have been suffering intense heat waves and a severe water crisis. The ruling AAP government in Delhi has blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for not releasing water, leading to a crisis in the national capital.