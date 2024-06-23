Rain lashes parts of national capital, brings relief from heatwave

A fresh spell of rainfall lashed parts of the national capital region on Sunday afternoon, bringing respite from the relentless heatwave battling the region for the past two months, ANI reported Rain lashed parts of national capital, bringing much needed relief from the intense heatwave sweeping the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast partly cloudy conditions for Delhi and parts of NCRover the weekend, bringing relief from simmering heatwave like conditions. Parts of Noida in Uttar Pradesh also received some rainfall.

Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun witnessed rainfall during the day.

The monsoon is expected to advance over several parts of North-west India. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat State said the IMD report.

An “orange alert” has been issued for Gujarat as the state is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 24.

Delhi-NCR region is expected to receive monsoon rains around June 30.

“But heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on 24th & 25th June and abate thereafter.” the report added.

Several parts of Mumbai metropolitan area also received rainfall earlier on Sunday. Very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Mumbai till June 27, the report said.

The IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over the next five days for Konkan, Maharashtra's Marathwada region and Gujarat.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during next 5 days, the IMD report added.

A “red alert” has also been issued in Karnataka and Kerala by the IMD predicting thunderstorm and lightning with strong surface wind likely at isolated places. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast from June 25-27.

(With ANI, IMD inputs)