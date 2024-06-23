Delhi weather: Light rain likely today, heatwave may make a comeback next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains and gusty winds for Delhi on Sunday, June 23, with the maximum temperature in the national capital expected to remain below 40 degree Celsius today. It is expected that rains will continue in Delhi and parts of NCR for the next two to three days. Residents of Delhi found relief from the sweltering heat as rains lashed the city. (HT Photos/Vipin Kumar)

On Saturday, Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius, just one notch above normal for the season. The minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degree Celsius, which was 0.6 notch above the season normal. It must be noted that this is the first time the maximum temperature slipped below 40 degrees in the last 40 days.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rain continued to lash parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday, bringing temporary relief from the heatwave conditions in the city. Now, IMD has predicted that light rains will continue in the national capital for four days, including Sunday.

The weather department forecasted cloudy skies with increased humidity and light rains in the national capital on Sunday. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees Celsius today.

The rains on Friday brought relief from the heatwave but, the light downpour accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph caused water logging in many areas that led to traffic and incidents of uprooting of trees, according to civic body officials.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, at least 13 areas across the national capital reported waterlogging till 6 pm. There were nine complaints of uprooting of trees received by the civic body's control room till that time due to the gusty winds, it said.

While rains are expected to continue for two days in Delhi and parts of NCR, IMD said in its forecast that heatwave conditions are likely to make a comeback. It is likely that temperature will once again rise from next week, pushing past 40 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for June 24 and 25 for heatwave conditions at isolated places. Earlier, IMD predicted that monsoons will hit the national capital on June 30, likely to bring down the temperature in the capital.

(With inputs from PTI)