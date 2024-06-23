 Cloudburst triggers landslides, flood-like situation in Itanagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi
Cloudburst triggers landslides, flood-like situation in Itanagar

PTI |
Jun 23, 2024 01:39 PM IST

Though Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few weeks, there was no forecast for rain on Sunday, officials said.

A cloudburst on Sunday morning triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation in Itanagar, officials said.

Representational Image: The section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at Mangan in the neighbouring Sikkim state. (PTI)
Though Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few weeks, the situation improved in the past two days. Also, there was no forecast for rain on Sunday, they said.

Following the cloudburst, which happened around 10.30 am, landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and its adjoining areas, while a flood-like situation was witnessed in several stretches of the NH-415, an official of the Disaster Management Department said.

Many vehicles were stranded on the highway, the lifeline for the people of the state capital, he said.

The district administration asked people not to venture into rivers and landslide-prone areas. People were advised to move to safer places in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The district administration has set up seven designated places as relief camps, they said.

News / India News / Cloudburst triggers landslides, flood-like situation in Itanagar
