Friday, Jun 28, 2024
IMD declares onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 28, 2024 12:24 PM IST

IMD on Friday declared the onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi, soon after the Capital received heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday declared the onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi, soon after the Capital received heavy rainfall.

“Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of West Rajasthan, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana, entire Delhi, some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said.

India News / IMD declares onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi
