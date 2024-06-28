Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday causing waterlogging and inundating roads throughout the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day. According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR for the next two hours. ...Read More

As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. Rain, which brought respite from the scorching heat, also caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

The rain also caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city. Commuters in many places faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls for waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees.

Meanwhile, a portion of the roof collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains at Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) early in the morning today, leaving at least six people injured. A search operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles. Following the incident, flight departures from Terminal-1 have been suspended.

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials of Delhi Fire Services said.