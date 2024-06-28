Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic crawls, people wade through waterlogged areas
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday causing waterlogging and inundating roads throughout the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day. According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR for the next two hours. ...Read More
As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. Rain, which brought respite from the scorching heat, also caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.
The rain also caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city. Commuters in many places faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls for waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees.
Meanwhile, a portion of the roof collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains at Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) early in the morning today, leaving at least six people injured. A search operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles. Following the incident, flight departures from Terminal-1 have been suspended.
Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials of Delhi Fire Services said.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Azadpur underpass was closed for traffic after several vehicles broke down
Azadpur underpass was closed for traffic after several vehicles broke down. Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed for traffic around 10am. PWD officials said that there was some waterlogging at the tunnel entrances, but it had to be closed as a precautionary measure.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Delhi drowns in pre monsoon rain
After the first spell of heavy rains this year, large parts of the National capital got submerged on Friday morning, causing traffic snarls and accidents in many areas.
Parts of Connaught Place that usually remains dry saw waterlogging on Friday during the morning hours. Meanwhile, ITO main roads also saw knee-deep water till around 9am, after which pumps worked to drain out the water.
Water and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi’s house and the road in front was also submerged and pumps were deployed to drain out water from the area. Parts of Rajghat also saw waterlogging till about 10am.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic crawls, people wade through waterlogged areas; BJP councilor rows in protest
Heavy rain on Friday morning brought much-needed relief from a prolonged heat wave in the national capital but the showers caused waterlogging in various parts of the city affecting traffic movement and the normal lives of residents and commuters.
People waded through the waterlogged streets in several parts of the city and BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus on the NH9 as a mark of protest.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228mm of rainfall ending at 8:30 am today. According to statistics, it marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June ever recorded. The city had on June 28, 1936 recorded 235.5mm rainfall.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Delhi Transport Corporation teams have been deployed at all places and underpasses
In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi, Delhi Transport Corporation teams have been deployed at all places and underpasses where there is a possibility of waterlogging, so that Delhi government buses do not get stuck in waterlogging, says transport minister
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on waterlogging
On waterlogging across Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi says, "The situation is far better than the last time. In a way, this is the first rain of monsoon. All such points have been identified today. All departments and officers are working on the ground and work is underway at all locations that are affected by waterlogging. People of Delhi won't face this situation after today..."
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Details of the people impacted in the roof collapse incident
In roof collapse incident at T1 departure, 6 persons have sustained injuries and one person namely Ramesh Kumar S/o Prahlad R/o Rohini age -45 years has died
Details of injured persons are
1. Santosh Kumar Yadav S/o Babu Lal Yadav R/o Vill Lado Sarai, Delhi age-28 years
2. Shubham Shah S/o Gajendra Shah R/o Gujarat age 30 years.
3. Dashrath Ahirwar S/o Ayodhya Ahirwar R/o Madhya Pradesh age 25 years.
4. Arvind Goswami S/o Ram Pragat Goswami R/o Kishan Vihar west Delhi age-34 years
5. Sahil Sudan age -27 years
6. Yogesh Dhawan S/o OP Dhawan R/o Palam Village,Delhi age 44 years.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: SpiceJet asked its customers to get in touch with them for alternate options or a full refund.
SpiceJet asked its customers to get in touch with them for alternate options or a full refund. Its post on X read, " Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please contact us at +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600 for alternate options or full refund or refer to changes.spicejet.com. Please keep a watch on our Social Media channels for further update."
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: The roof that collapsed at the Delhi airport’s terminal 1 was constructed during 2008-09.
The roof that collapsed at the Delhi airport’s terminal 1 was constructed during 2008-09.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: All flight operations shut from Delhi’s terminal 1 until further notice
All flight operations have been shut from Delhi’s terminal 1(T1) until further notice, civil aviation officials have said.
“Heavy rain early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of #DelhiAirport Terminal 1. As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for smooth operation of the flights,” a statement issued by the civil aviation ministry on X said.
This comes after heavy rains in Delhi led to roof collapse of T1 at around 5am. Three people were injured due to the roof collapse on taxis stationed at the city side of the terminal.
Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu took to X and posted, ““Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.”
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Tilak bridge and Badli underpasses shut
Tilak bridge underpass was closed for vehicles after it got submerged on Friday morning, causing heavy snarls along most of central Delhi areas. Officials said that this happened after a drain wall collapsed causing water from the drain to fill up the underpass.
“A portion of the wall of the drain on the left side when one comes from ITO towards Pragati Maidan collapsed after rains. The drain then overflowed into the underpass filling it up. Water is being drained out using multiple pumps there as well,” another PWD official said.
Badli underpass was the third to be closed for traffic in the morning hours after it saw heavy waterlogging, making it unsafe for commuters.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Minto Bridge flooded after two years
After two years of remaining mostly dry and being removed from the “waterlogging hotspots”, Minto bridge underpass was flooded again on Friday morning after heavy rainfall in teh national capital. The area was barricaded and closed for traffic around
7am and remained closed till this report was filed at 10am.
Officials said that while at least three pumps were trying to drain out water, the water level continued to increase due to backflow from the sewer lines from where excessive water is drained on the roads at three points.
“Two of our pumphouses there are completely submerged and water level is only rising as of now due to backflow from the adjacent sewer line. There are at least three pumps draining water as of now and more are being put in force,” said a PWD official.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic snarls seen around Sarita Vihar amid waterlogging
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: NDRF officials present at Delhi airport's Terminal-1
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Safdarjung received 228.1mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30 am on Thursday and Friday
Safdarjung received 228.1mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30 am on Thursday and Friday, with 148.5mm coming in just a three-hour period between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, the IMD said.
The all-time record for a 24-hour rainfall spell at Safdarjung in June is 235.5mm, which was recorded on June 28, 1936.
Delhi's other manual weather stations – Palam, Lodhi road, Ridge and Ayanagar, all recorded heavy rainfall. In the 24-hours till 8:30 am, Lodhi road recorded 192.8mm; Ridge 150.4mm; Palam 106.6mm and Ayanagar 66.3mm.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Entry/exit closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station
"Due to heavy rains, entry/exit is closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station. Also, the shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended. Normal service on all other lines," says DMRC on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Delhi rain triggers waterlogging; police warn of traffic snarls
Several areas of Delhi NCR experienced severe flooding early Friday morning due to relentless rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Many vehicles were submerged, and significant traffic snarls were reported. Visuals reveal extensive waterlogging in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95. Read more
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: All passengers heading towards Terminal 1 shall use arrival of Terminal 1
“Canopy outbreak at Terminal 1 Departure. Terminal 1 Departure is non-functional. All passengers heading towards Terminal 1 shall use arrival of Terminal 1. Also there is waterlogging at Mehram Nagar underpass towards Terminal 3. Passengers are advised to avoid this route and plan their journey in advance,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Waterlogging reported across large parts of the capital
Waterlogging was also reported across large parts of the capital, impacting early-morning traffic too. The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic was impacted on the outer ring road on both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT, due to waterlogging near the Y-point of Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. On Aurobindo Marg, both carriageways from INA towards AIIMS were impacted due to waterlogging under the AIIMS flyover.
On Vir Vanda Bairagi Marg, traffic was similarly impacted due to a waterlogged Azad Market underpass; on ring road from Naraina towards Moti Bagh due to waterlogging under the Dhaula Kuan flyover and on Anuvrat Marg on both carriageways from 100 foota red light and Lado Sarai Red light due to waterlogging in the entire area.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging
BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against Delhi Government. Visuals from NH9 area.
He says, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged..."
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Minto Bridge flooded again after two years
Minto Bridge flooded again after two years due to incessant rainfall
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic snarls seen around NH9 amid waterlogging due to incessant rain
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Commuters exiting Saket Metro Station face inconvenience
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Man injured in Delhi airport roof collapse incident dies during treatment in hospital
Man injured in Delhi airport roof collapse incident dies during treatment in hospital, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic is affected on Mathura Road due to tree uprooting
Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to uprooting of a tree. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging and traffic chaos in Gurugram
Severe traffic congestion and waterlogging inconvenienced residents after heavy rain lashed Gurugram on Saturday morning. Many residential areas were submerged including areas of Ardee City in Sector 52.
According to the weather department, the city received 30 mm rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several stretches of the National Highway (NH-48).
Many city areas were heavily inundated, with residents of Dwarka Expressway, Sector 9, Sector 21, Sector 23, and MG Road reporting significant waterlogging, making it difficult to step out of their homes. The stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and areas near Iffco Chowk Metro station were also affected.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: The last time Delhi received less rainfall at the start of the year was 43.5mm in 2018
HT on June 8 reported that this was Delhi’s driest start to the year since 2018, with only 44.7mm of rain recorded at Safdarjung in the first five months of this year. This is only 42% of the long-period average of 104.8mm, which Delhi’s base observatory receives in the first five months of the year. The last time Delhi received less rainfall at the start of the year was 43.5mm in 2018.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic affected on Outer Ring road in both the carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT
“Traffic is affected on Outer Ring road in both the carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” said Delhi Traffic Police on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Palam recorded 93mm rainfall
At the Palam weather station, which represents the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, 93mm has been recorded during this period, the IMD said. The heavy rain also led to a portion of the canopy at the departures forecourt area of Terminal 1 at around
5 am, leading to injuries to at least four people as multiple cars were crushed. Departures from Terminal-1 have also been halted, the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: The last time Delhi had a ‘very heavy’ rainfall spell at Safdarjung was on July 9, 2023
The last time Delhi had a ‘very heavy’ rainfall spell at Safdarjung was on July 9, 2023, when 153mm was recorded in a 24-hour window.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Delhi receives 148.5mm of rainfall in just three hours
The capital was hit by heavy downpour in the early hours of Friday, leading to waterlogging as several parts of the city were inundated due to the intense showers. Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, has recorded 148.5mm of rainfall in a three-hour
window between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, which is nearly three times the 51.1mm annual rainfall Delhi has received so far this year, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.
The Met department said between 8:30 am on Thursday till 5:30 am on Friday, Safdarjung has recorded 153.7mm of rainfall, making it a ’very heavy’ rainfall spell for Delhi and counting.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic affected on Aurobindo Marg in both the carriageways
“Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg in both the carriageways from INA towards AIIMS and vice-versa due to waterlogging under AIIMS Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” said Delhi Traffic Police on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic affected in both the carriageways on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg
“Traffic is affected in both the carriageways on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg due to waterlogging at Azad Market underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” said Delhi Traffic Police on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina
“Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," said Delhi Traffic Police on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg
“Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways from 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” said Delhi Traffic Police on X.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: A truck submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall in national capital ahead of monsoon's entry
Heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR led to intense waterlogging and traffic jams on Friday morning.
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Roof collapses at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1; departures temporarily suspended
At least six people were injured after a portion of the roof collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains at Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday, with three fire engines rushing to the spot. Read more
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE Updates: Early morning rain in Delhi, surrounding areas gives respite from heat
Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received incessant downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Read more