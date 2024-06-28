Heavy rain in Delhi causes disruption at Yashoboomi Metro station, affects Shuttle service to IGI Terminal 1

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, June 28, announced the temporary closure of entry and exit points at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station due to heavy rain in the early hours affecting the national capital. Furthermore, shuttle services from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport have been suspended. DMRC announced temporary closure of entry and exit points at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station on Friday. (File)(HT Photo)

DMRC also confirmed that metro services are operating normally on all other lines.

“Due to heavy rains, entry/exit is closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station. Also, the shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended. Normal service on all other lines,” DMRC wrote on X.

Heavy rain causes inundation in Delhi-NCR

Early on Friday, the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rains that caused waterlogging across the city and caused part of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall starting from around 3 am. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall exceeding 124.5 mm and up to 244.4 mm daily qualifies as heavy rain.

Videos and photos circulating on social media showed vehicles stranded in flooded streets and extensive traffic congestion.

Severe waterlogging has affected the Lodhi Estate area due to continuous heavy rainfall, making it difficult for vehicles to move. The situation is particularly challenging outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, where Union Ministers and Members of the Parliament reside.

In Gurugram, various areas also experienced severe waterlogging after persistent heavy rains. Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road depicted commuters encountering significant difficulties.

Flight operations affected

Flight operations of airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet faced disruptions following a roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport on Friday morning. The incident resulted in more than five injuries and one fatality.

In response, the airline issued a press release notifying passengers that several flights had been cancelled due to structural damage to Terminal 1 and adverse weather conditions. Passengers were advised to monitor and verify their flight status.

Delhi Police announced that following the roof collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal 1, traffic heading towards T1 departures from Indira Gandhi International Airport has been redirected at the CISF check post towards T1 arrivals.

According to a fire official on Friday, several vehicles were struck by falling roof parts at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. Upon receiving the alert, approximately three fire tenders promptly responded to the scene.