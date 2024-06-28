Delhi rain: Traffic hit amid severe waterlogging; police issues advisory

Delhi-NCR on Friday morning received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. Follow Delhi-NCR rain live updates Delhi rain: Traffic hit due to severe waterlogging; police issues advisory

Several people posted photos and videos on social media of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls. According to officials, major areas in the national capital such as Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Basai, Khandsa Road, and Pataudi Road were waterlogged along with several internal roads.

Given this, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for commuters, alerting them about the waterlogged roads.

According to the police, traffic is affected on the Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways from 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light, both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh under Dhaula Kuan flyover, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg at the Azad marker underpass, Aurobindo Marg from INA towards AIIMS, Outer Ring road from Shantivan towards ISBT near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat.

Traffic is also affected on the W-Point Tilak Bridge road from A-point to W-point below the Tilak Bridge W-point, Rohtak road from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka, and Road No. 13 in both the carriageways from Kalindi Kunj towards Crown Plaza at Okhla underpass.

Meanwhile, the traffic is affected on the Mathura Road from Ashram towards Badarpur and from Jwala Heri Market towards Madipur due to the uprooting of trees, the traffic police said.

In the NCR region, traffic is affected from Akshardham towards Ghaziabad at roundabout Murga Mandi, Ghazipur Border.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am, reported PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday. On June 29, the temperature is likely to be slightly cooler, with a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius.