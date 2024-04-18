 AAP fields Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for Delhi's MCD mayoral polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
AAP fields Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for Delhi's MCD mayoral polls

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 12:56 PM IST

AAP leader Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the party's candidate for the upcoming MCD mayoral polls is Manish Khichi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as the party's candidate for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls. The same was announced by Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai during a press conference on April 18.

AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak address a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI)(PTI)
AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak address a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI)(PTI)

While addressing the media briefing, Gopal Rai announced that Mahesh Khichi will be the AAP's mayor face while Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor. Bhardwaj is second time councilor from Amand Vihar ward and has earlier been a standing committee member.

Rear more: AAP terms its governance ‘Ram Rajya’, launches website to showcase works

Today is the last date to file nominations for the elections of mayor and deputy mayor. The post of mayor is reserved for Scheduled Caste councilors in this election cycle and the nominations can be filed till April 18, MCD officials said.

Last year, Aam Aadmi Party councillor from East Patel Nagar Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor of Delhi in the previous two elections, held in February and April.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that these two candidates will take the work carried out by Oberoi forward. He added that people of Delhi have ousted BJP from MCD and they will vote on similar patterns in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Read more: Fact Check: No, AAP's Atishi did not apologise for 'Jai Shri Ram' chant in viral video

The AAP Delhi convener said during the press conference, “After Chandigarh mayor elections, we have seen how BJP is capable of stealing votes. We are ready to face all there schemes.”

AAP's mayoral candidate Mahesh Khichi has been associated with the party since its inception in 2012, said Rai. This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from reserved category councillors.

The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term. Elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26.


  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / AAP fields Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for Delhi's MCD mayoral polls
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
