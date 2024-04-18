AAP fields Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for Delhi's MCD mayoral polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as the party's candidate for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls. The same was announced by Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai during a press conference on April 18. AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak address a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI)(PTI)

While addressing the media briefing, Gopal Rai announced that Mahesh Khichi will be the AAP's mayor face while Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor. Bhardwaj is second time councilor from Amand Vihar ward and has earlier been a standing committee member.

Today is the last date to file nominations for the elections of mayor and deputy mayor. The post of mayor is reserved for Scheduled Caste councilors in this election cycle and the nominations can be filed till April 18, MCD officials said.

Last year, Aam Aadmi Party councillor from East Patel Nagar Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor of Delhi in the previous two elections, held in February and April.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that these two candidates will take the work carried out by Oberoi forward. He added that people of Delhi have ousted BJP from MCD and they will vote on similar patterns in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP Delhi convener said during the press conference, “After Chandigarh mayor elections, we have seen how BJP is capable of stealing votes. We are ready to face all there schemes.”

AAP's mayoral candidate Mahesh Khichi has been associated with the party since its inception in 2012, said Rai. This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from reserved category councillors.

The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term. Elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26.