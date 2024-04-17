AAP terms its governance ‘Ram Rajya’, launches website to showcase works

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched a website titled ’Aap ka Ram Rajya’, on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, to showcase public welfare works and policies executed by its governments in Delhi and Punjab, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Senior leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah presided over the launch of the website www.aapkaramrajya.com at the party headquarters. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Senior leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah presided over the launch of the website www.aapkaramrajya.com at the party headquarters.

“This is the first Ram Navami when the Delhi chief minister is not with us. In these 10 years, we not only formed the government thrice in Delhi but also formed the government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority. We have done such (good) work that our examples are shared globally today,” AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said.

Party members said that the works are inspired by the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’, as evidenced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal previously saying in the assembly that the AAP was implementing ‘Ram Rajya’ in its true sense, following the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sanjay Singh said that the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have followed the principles of ‘RamRajya’, especially in ensuring equality and welfare of all segments. He said that those who want to see AAP’s reimagination of ‘Ram Rajya’ must visit their website.​

Singh said that the government has improved sectors of health, education and women welfare, provided free water, electricity and bus tickets, and more recently, introduced a monthly aid of ₹1,000 for women. “The BJP cannot replicate these works and they are frustrated. Hence, the AAP is being targeted in this manner. Delhi is the only state that has a profitable budget despite doing so much work. We are determined to fulfil our vision of Ram Rajya on the ground,” he said.

The website opens with a video of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaking in a Delhi assembly session, with the tagline ‘What is Ram Rajya’. Users are then given the option of navigating to Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat or Goa pages to “look at AAP’s Ram Rajya”. State-wise, it explains flagship AAP policies of free power, pollution control, monetary help for families of deceased and doorstep delivery of services, among others. Each section leads to a new webpage with a leader from the selected state explaining the schemes, and has a selection of testimonials.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi likened jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to Hindu deity Ram, juxtaposing the exile of the deity with Kejriwal’s arrest, saying both were over fulfilling promises.

“He has been working for the past nine years to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi and Punjab. He has faced a lot of hurdles, like the central government trying to stop our projects, central government bringing a law to snatch the powers of the elected Delhi government and now, arresting him in a false case,” Atishi said.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that ‘Ram Rajya’ essentially means a model state, where people are not suffering. “The model talks about mutual brotherhood, everyone following their own dharma and people not suffering. The website has hundreds of videos about this welfare model which must be set up all across the country,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it was shameful for the AAP to name its website ‘Ram Rajya’. “Whether it’s AAP or its leaders, all of them openly opposed the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya until 2022 and when they realised that the people of the country were enthusiastically welcoming the rapid construction of the temple, the party leaders quickly changed their stance overnight,” he said.

Sachdeva said that “corrupt leaders” of the AAP launching the website today on the occasion of Ram Navami hurt public sentiments. ”The people of Delhi are asking Kejriwal that when he started politics from mohalla sabhas and is today talking about Ram Rajya, can there be such corruption or immorality in Ram Rajya?”

In the eyes of the people of Delhi and the country, the Kejriwal government is “corrupt, immoral and anti-Hindu” and will remain so, he said.