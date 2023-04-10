Home / India News / AAP now national party; Pawar's NCP, Mamata's TMC lose status

AAP now national party; Pawar's NCP, Mamata's TMC lose status

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2023 08:31 PM IST

The recognition gives a number of advantages like common party symbol across states, and free airtime during elections on public broadcasters, among others.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a major shot in the arm as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced its recognition as a national party. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Communist Party of India (CPI) lost their national party status in the latest set of decisions by the poll panel.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and NCP president Sharad Pawar.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

NCP and AITC, however, will be recognized as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively. The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The Election Commission, in its order issued on Monday, also revoked the state party status of several political parties, including BRS in Telangana while Tipra Motha was granted the status of “recognised state political party”. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was also a gainer in the poll panel's order as it was granted state party status in Nagaland.

List of political parties with national status:

  1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
  2. Indian National Congress (INC)
  3. Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)
  4. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
  5. National People's Party (NPP); and
  6. Aam Aadmi Party

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states: Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. Reacting to the order, Kejriwal said becoming a national party in such a short time is nothing less than a miracle.

“Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility,” he said in a tweet.

The poll panel also revoked the state party status granted to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Rashtriya Sangh (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nationalist congress party trinamool
nationalist congress party trinamool
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out