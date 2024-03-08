Kejriwal launches AAP's ‘Sansad mein bhi…’ campaign in Delhi for Lok Sabha polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' (With Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will prosper). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024.(PTI)

The campaign was launched by AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the presence of other party leaders and workers from the party headquarters on DDU Marg.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family," Kejriwal said.

"Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament)," he said.

Also Read: ‘Emotional’ Kejriwal makes an appeal for Lok Sabha polls as Delhi women to get ₹1000/month

The AAP supremo hit out at BJP-led central government and Delhi L-G for allegedly stalling every project launched by his government and urged the people to "strengthen" him by sending all seven opposition candidates to Parliament.

Kejriwal recounted instances where the BJP and LG allegedly impeded the progress of Delhi's welfare schemes. He cited the demolition of a mohalla clinic by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seven years ago, despite its significant impact on healthcare accessibility.

"They hate you because you elected and brought an ordinary man to power in Delhi. They demolished Mohalla Clinics with bulldozers, they stopped door-to-door ration delivery scheme, tests and medicines in hospitals," he alleged.

Also Read: ED files complaint in court against Arvind Kejriwal for non-compliance of summons

Asserting his commitment to the welfare of Delhi's residents, Kejriwal said he had navigated legal challenges, including appeals to the Supreme Court, to reinstate essential services.

“I went to the Supreme Court and got the Farishtey scheme restarted. I got the medicines and tests restarted in the mohalla clinics. Where were the seven MPs when it was all happening?”

AAP has already announced candidates for four seats – East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi seats – it got as part of its 2024 alliance with Congress, which will contest on North East, Chandni Chowk and North West (SC reserved) seats.

“Today, we are officially starting the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal might be thinking that a small caravan started in Ramleela ground around 12 years ago and in 10 years, AAP has become a national party,” Punjab CM Mann said.