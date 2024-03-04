 ‘Emotional’ Kejriwal makes an appeal as Delhi women to get ₹1000/month | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / ‘Emotional’ Kejriwal makes an appeal for Lok Sabha polls as Delhi women to get 1000/month

‘Emotional’ Kejriwal makes an appeal for Lok Sabha polls as Delhi women to get 1000/month

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Delhi finance minister announced 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which the women aged 18 and above will get ₹1,000 per month.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called on the people of Delhi to strengthen him by electing candidates of the opposition INDIA bloc on all seven Lok Sabha seats. Addressing a press conference after the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2024-25, the chief minister asserted that he was able to run the government because the people of Delhi elected 67 and 62 AAP MLAs in the last two Assembly elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a joint press conference after the presentation of the 10th Budget of the Delhi government at Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a joint press conference after the presentation of the 10th Budget of the Delhi government at Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

“Otherwise, if we had got 40 seats, these people would have toppled my government. Everyone is seeing how the BJP, LG and the central government create obstacles in every work. I am fighting with all of them,” Kejriwal said.

“What did the people of Delhi get by electing 7 BJP MPs?” he asked, making a fervent appeal to elect AAP and Congress MPs in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

“I want to tell the people that they should elect 7 MPs from the INDIA Alliance, it will strengthen me. 13 MPs will come from Punjab, we have 10 in Rajya Sabha, and overall we will have 25-30 MPs, then no one will have the power to stop our work,” the AAP supremo said.

Kejriwal also congratulated the women of Delhi after finance minister Atishi announced the transfer of 1000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

“Today a big announcement has been made for the women of Delhi. This will be the world's biggest program to empower women...Today is a very emotional day for me, I never thought that I would enter politics. I can never repay the debt of the people of Delhi,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Kejriwal said his government has been “working on this for many years.”

“By saving money, we are doing the work done by the public and spending it on the public. I want to congratulate the women of Delhi,” he added.

Eligibility for getting 1000 under Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

Women above 18 years of age who are not government employees, who do not receive any pension and who do not pay income tax will be able to get the benefit. Only registered voters will be eligible for this scheme. Those who are eligible will have to fill out a form provided by the Delhi government, declaring that they are not a member of any pension scheme, and are not a government employee.

