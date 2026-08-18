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AAP alleges MLA 'kidnapped' by police in 'plain clothes' for raising issue of sanitation worker's death

AAP alleges its MLA was taken to 'undisclosed location' by Delhi Police. There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the matter.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 10:46:23 IST
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has taken its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an "undisclosed location".

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (PTI)
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (PTI)

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that Delhi Police is pressuring the family of a deceased sanitation worker to carry out the cremation.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the matter.

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"Today, at 4 am, around 20 policemen came in plain clothes and kidnapped AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. He had been raising the voice of sanitation workers demanding compensation for the family. They demanded that CM Rekha Gupta meet the family, but instead of meeting the protesters, they have taken MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an undisclosed location," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police is "forcibly performing the cremation of the deceased sanitation worker."

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Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers from across Delhi protested at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday over the killing of Anil, an on-duty sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri, and demanded 1 crore compensation and a permanent government job for a member of his family.

The protesters refused to allow Anil's body to be taken from the hospital mortuary for last rites, as they threatened to keep auto-tippers off the roads across Delhi until their demands are met.

 
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