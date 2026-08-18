AAP alleges MLA 'kidnapped' by police in 'plain clothes' for raising issue of sanitation worker's death

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has taken its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an "undisclosed location".

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (PTI)

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that Delhi Police is pressuring the family of a deceased sanitation worker to carry out the cremation.

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There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the matter.

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"Today, at 4 am, around 20 policemen came in plain clothes and kidnapped AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. He had been raising the voice of sanitation workers demanding compensation for the family. They demanded that CM Rekha Gupta meet the family, but instead of meeting the protesters, they have taken MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an undisclosed location," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police is "forcibly performing the cremation of the deceased sanitation worker."

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{{^usCountry}} He added that after the brutal murder of a sanitation worker, thousands of sanitation workers had been on a sit-in protest for two days. They were demanding that the government provide 1 crore in compensation. But now the police have forcibly brought the dead body from the hospital to the home, Bharadwaj said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that after the brutal murder of a sanitation worker, thousands of sanitation workers had been on a sit-in protest for two days. They were demanding that the government provide 1 crore in compensation. But now the police have forcibly brought the dead body from the hospital to the home, Bharadwaj said. {{/usCountry}}

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Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers from across Delhi protested at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday over the killing of Anil, an on-duty sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri, and demanded ₹1 crore compensation and a permanent government job for a member of his family.

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The protesters refused to allow Anil's body to be taken from the hospital mortuary for last rites, as they threatened to keep auto-tippers off the roads across Delhi until their demands are met.