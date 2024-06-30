AAP slams CBI over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: ‘Made a mockery of judiciary'

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday hit out at the Centre over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam, claiming that the federal agency made the arrest under the instruction of the Union government. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also accused ED and CBI of contempt of court, after they have asked exception from the Supreme Court.(PTI)

On June 26, Arvind Kejriwal was sent to CBI's custody hours after being arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“You have made a mockery of the judiciary, you have made a mockery of the law and order, you have made a mockery of the constitution of this country,” Sanjay Singh said, accusing the Centre of filing a fake case against Arvind Kejriwal after two years.

Sanjay Singh also accused the Enforcement Directorate and CBI of contempt of court after they asked the Supreme Court for an exception.

“You have filed case after case in the case of one Manish Sisodia. ED and CBI have no proof, just to get their way…This is the content of the honourable Supreme Court, and I will request that the honourable Supreme Court to take action on this contempt of its own," the AAP leader said at a press conference.

Sanjay Singh added that the the ED has neither evidence nor a money trail against Arvind Kejriwal and has also been unable to recover any money against the CM.

The AAP MP said, “ The court (Rouse Avenue Court) said in its order that ED has no evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and it is working with malicious intent,” reported ANI.

He also accused the ED of approaching the high court in an unconstitutional and illegal manner in order to get a stay on Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Singh also said, “The central government felt that Kejriwal will get out…BJP government go immediately and file a new case against Arvind Kejriwal and arrest him,” following CBIs arrest.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail since March 21, 2024 and was granted bail for a short duration to campaign for his party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(with inputs from ANI)