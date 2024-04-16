AAP names 4 candidates for Punjab Lok Sabha polls, fields MLA Ashok Parashar from Ludhiana
The Aam Aadmi Party released its list of four candidates for Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of four candidates from Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. AAP fielded sitting MLA Ashok Parashar from the Ludhiana seat, along with three other candidates.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar is set to contest from Ferozpur, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Gurdaspur, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana.
