AAP questions timing of Delhi CM's warning to schools: 'Books, uniforms already bought'

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is making a 'fool' out of everyone after she posted a video on X, warning private schools of strict action if they forced students and parents into captive buying of books, uniform and stationary.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asked Delhi CM to act against private schools which hiked school fees by as much as 80 percent. (PTI)

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The Delhi CMO on Thursday shared a video in which Rekha Gupta is heard warning private schools not to pressure parents into buying uniforms and books from specific vendors. She also said she can visit any school at any time and will take action against those found violating the rules.

Bhardwaj claimed that schools have already sold their uniforms, books and other items to students as the session got underway in Delhi on April 1. He said that Gupta's warning to private schools makes no sense when parents have already paid thousands to buy these items.

Also Read: ‘Sakht action hoga’: Delhi CM warns private schools against forcing parents into captive buying | Watch

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone knows that in Delhi, the school session for children begins on April 1. For that, books and school uniforms need to be purchased from around March 15. Every parent visits schools between March 15 and April 1, pays the increased fees charged by private schools, along with arbitrary annual charges and various other expenses. They are often forced to buy school uniforms, expensive books, and notebooks, sometimes spending as much as ₹15,000," said Bharadwaj in a video posted on his X account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone knows that in Delhi, the school session for children begins on April 1. For that, books and school uniforms need to be purchased from around March 15. Every parent visits schools between March 15 and April 1, pays the increased fees charged by private schools, along with arbitrary annual charges and various other expenses. They are often forced to buy school uniforms, expensive books, and notebooks, sometimes spending as much as ₹15,000," said Bharadwaj in a video posted on his X account. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that even if someone does not make these purchases, from April 1 onwards, teachers repeatedly question students about their books, notebooks, and uniforms and by April 15, almost every child ends up buying the school uniform and required materials.

"Now, on April 30, Rekha Gupta has put out a reel saying she will inspect private schools and take action if any school is found selling expensive books and uniforms. But what action will be taken now? What had to be sold has already been sold; what had to be taken has already been taken," claimed Bharadwaj.

If action is to be taken, it should be on the increased fees, because this year and even last year, private schools have raised fees by up to 80 percent, said Bharadwaj. "For the past year, she has been saying that action will be taken against the fee hikes, but so far, not a single private school has faced any action. Stop misleading people and start doing some real work,” Bharadwaj concluded.

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