Ram Mandir: Sanjay Singh releases new papers, says old agreement was cancelled

Challenging BJP spokespersons' claims regarding what the Opposition is terming as Ram Temple 'land scam', Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday presented new documents regarding the land deal in which land worth ₹2 crore was purchased by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust at over ₹18 crore within 'minutes'. Taking part in television debates over the issue, BJP spokespersons claimed that the land agreement was done over a decade, as also 'confirmed' by Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari. Hence, the allegations of price change in minutes are baseless.

Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the previous agreement was cancelled before the new agreement was made in March 2021 and hence the defence that the price has increased over a period of time does not hold water. A day after his Delhi residence allegedly came under attack for his Ram Temple allegations, the MP said, "No matter how many times you attack me, I will continue to raise my voice against the corruption committed in the name of Lord Ram..if there is anything that is posing as a roadblock to the construction work, it is the embezzlement of the fund. AAP too wants Ram Temple construction work to be completed soon."

What is the Ram Temple land controversy?

Ram Temple Trust head Champat Rai bought this land in question from Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari at ₹18.50 crore. Minutes before, Tiwari and Ansari bought the land from Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak at ₹2 crore. Both the transactions took place in front of the same witnesses and minutes apart. Out of this ₹18.5 crore, ₹17 crore was paid through RTGS. The land measuring 1.208 hectares is located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district.

What did Ram Temple Trust say?

The Trust said that the land was purchased at the rate of ₹1,423 per Square Feet, which is much less than the actual market rate in Ayodhya. "For the same land, agreements were made between different parties many times starting since 2011 but due to some reasons they never matured," the Trust said. It also said that nine individuals, including three Muslims, were involved in the agreement.

What are Sanjay Singh's new allegations?

Revealing the names of the nine people, Sanjay Singh claimed that Ravi Mohan Tiwari was not among them. His name has been included in the agreement made in March 2021, after cancelling the earlier agreement. Since the earlier agreement was cancelled, the AAP MP said, the original owner of the land Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak could sell the land directly to the Trust, without Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari.