Aapke pass Sidhu hain...: Union minister on Imran Khan's 'Pak better than India' claim

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after the Pakistan PM claimed that Pakistan's economic condition is better than India. The remark drew sharp reaction from Indian politicians and Union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar's was one of them

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Chambers Summit 2022, Imran Khan reportedly said despite unprecedented challenges, Pakistan's economic condition was better than many countries of the region, particularly India.

"Pakistan is still one of the cheapest countries...they (opposition) call us incompetent but the fact is that our government has saved the nation from all crises," PM Khan said. Oil prices in Pakistan are cheaper than those in other countries, Imran Khan said at a time when his government is introducing a finance bill in Parliament as part of a condition requested by the IMF. The bill will clear the decks for $1 billion for Pakistan.

In an apparent reply to Imran Khan's claim, Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai (Yes because you have Sidhu (Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu), but we have fastest-growing economy (India), most unicorn companies and highest Foreign Direct Investment."

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also reacted to Imran Khan's claim as he tweeted, "In order to talk up its economic stocks, Imran Khan refers to Pakistan as one of the cheapest countries in the world. Of course, you are when - beg from Saudi, auction your land & resources to China & sell donkeys in order to survive."