AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur bypoll by 28,690 votes

The first result from the Punjab Assembly bypolls is already out, with officials confirming AAP’s Ishank Kumar Chabbewal’s victory from Hoshiarpur’s Chabbewal constituency. He defeated his nearest rival, Congress’s advocate Ranjit Kumar, by a massive margin of 28,690 votes, according to officials. The son of Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar, the bypoll was Ishank’s first electoral battle. Counting of votes for the bypolls to the four Assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am. AAP’ s victorious candidate Ishank Kumar defeats Congress's Ranjit Kumar by 28,690 votes in

Ishank is also a radiologist like his father and has worked with him in both the medical field and politics. He was declared the ruling Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Chabbewal when the seat fell vacant due to Dr Raj’s election to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur back in June. Also in contention was four-time MLA Sohan Singh Thandal, who had switched to the BJP from Akali Dal just weeks before the polling. He came in a distant third.

Who is new Chabbewal MLA, Dr Ishank Kumar Chabbewal?

Ishank is a radiologist by profession and was running his father's successful scanning centre business across the Hoshiarpur district. He took over after his father was elected MLA from the same constituency in 2017.

The 31-year-old was extensively involved in his father’s campaigns, especially in the most recent Lok Sabha elections a few months ago.

His victory margin is far greater than what his father managed back in 2022 when he fought on a Congress ticket. Dr Raj had won that election by 7,646 votes.

Ishank’s candidacy was a surprise for many, as many established leaders in the constituency, like Harminder Singh Sandhu, were overlooked by the AAP high command to give the MP’s son their nod for the election.

With the victory, the Chabbewal family has consolidated its grip over the district’s politics, and the Congress still seems to be struggling with finding Dr Raj’s replacement.

Besides Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Barnala went to the polls on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the four MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.