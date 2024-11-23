Shiv Sena's Shaina NC trailing in Mumbadevi against Congress' Amin Patel in Maharashtra assembly elections

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Mumbadevi constituency but is currently trailing by 10,398 votes. Congress heavyweight Amin Patel, aiming for a fourth consecutive term as MLA, is leading the race. Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC is contesting the Maharashtra elections from Mumbadevi.(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

On October 29, Shaina resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Shiv Sena. She was announced by Sena as the Mahayuti candidate from the seat, said to be a Congress turf since 2009.



The Sena leader exuded confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will win the elections and form the government again in the state.



“I think the Mahayuti government is going to be 100 percent formed. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have a track record of two and a half years. People have seen the infrastructure projects -- the bullet train, the refinery, the Coastal Road, Metro, Atal Setu. There are countless examples, and I believe people will vote for progress. This is the politics of performance, which works with the younger generation,” she told ANI on Thursday.

Mumbadevi assembly constituency

The Mumbadevi seat is among the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. It is a part of Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.



The constituency was represented by BJP's Raj K Purohit from 1990 to 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Amin Patel won from this seat and retained this constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Maharashtra elections voter turnout

The final turnout in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday. The polling percentage for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll was 67.81 per cent.



Kolhapur led with 76.63 per cent, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07 per cent and 55.95 per cent in the metropolis' suburban district. More than 68,000 citizens aged over 85 and 12,000 individuals with disabilities cast their votes through home voting.