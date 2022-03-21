Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP's picks for Rajya Sabha include Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha

Punjab has become the second state after Delhi where the AAP has its government. 
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh addresses a press conference in Punjab in this file photo. (ANI) (Sunny Sehgal)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:13 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, and IIT Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak are among the Aam Aadmi Party's picks for Rajya Sabha. The elections for Rajya Sabha will be held on March 31. Punjab became the second state last week where Arvind Kejriwal's party has formed a government after Delhi.

Lovely Professional University chancellor, Ashok Mittal, will also be nominated by the AAP to the Rajya Sabha. Sanjeev Arora, an entrepreneur from Punjab,  is another name likely on the list. 

Soon after the party claimed a handsome win in the Punjab elections with 92 of 117 assembly seats, Harbhajan Singh had tweeted a congratualtory message for Bhagwant Mann. “Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan...what a picture...this is a proud moment for Mata ji (sic)”, he wrote.

There are 13 Rajya Sabha seats to which elections will be held on March 31. Of the 13 seats, Punjab lawmakers will vote for five MPs, three will be elected from Kerala, two from Assam, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The victory in Punjab is set to give a boost to the AAP in Rajya Sabha. The party has three MPs presently in the upper house, and all of them are from Delhi.

In a message to the new state ministers, Arvind Kejriwal asked them to perform or perish as Bhagwant Man continues to enforce the government's anti-corruption agenda.

The results in the fresh round of state elections has already given a shot in the arm to the BJP and the party is set to cross the 100-mark for the first time this year after retaining four of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

