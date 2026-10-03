AAP's Priyanka Kakkar joins Congress: 'No need to let votes scatter now'

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit's chief national spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, joined Congress on Saturday, saying that there was “no need to let votes scatter votes now”.
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Congress announced Priyanka's joining the party through a video post on the social media platform X. In the video, Kakkar said that she is joining the party because she wants to get back "the Delhi I grew up in”.
“I am joining the Congress party today with immense pride because I want back the Delhi I grew up in. I want the green, clean, progressive and safe Delhi that was such an important part of my growing-up years. After more than a decade of experience in Indian politics, I truly believe that only the Congress can make this happen. If there is one leader who is authentic, it is Rahul Gandhi. He is resilient. It is important that we all come together,” she said.
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Talking to the news agency ANI, Kakkar said that she was joining the party for the need to “defeat the regressive politics of the BJP.”
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Talking to the news agency ANI, Kakkar said that she was joining the party for the need to “defeat the regressive politics of the BJP.”
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"I am joining Congress with immense pride. We don't have to let the votes scatter now. We have to fight against Gyanesh Kumar and also defeat the regressive politics of the BJP," she said.
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Who is Priyanka Kakkar?
Priyanka Kakkar served as the AAP chief national spokesperson in her most recent assignment, having been appointed in April 2023.
She joined the party in 2013 and, over the years, managed various organisational duties, including serving as the Telangana Observer, legal head for the South Delhi parliamentary constituency, and advisor to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
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Kakkar holds a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Pennsylvania and has practised law for nearly two decades..
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