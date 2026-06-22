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AAP's Sanjay Singh attacks BJP over ‘theft’ of Lord Ram's padukas, necklace in Ayodhya temple

Sanjay Singh said “the 'donation chors' of the ED Party and their mentors have stolen those very Padukas of Lord Ram.”

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 08:08 am IST
ANI |
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a sharp attack on the 'ED Party' (BJP) over the alleged theft of Lord Ram's padukas and necklace in a temple in Ayodhya.

Appealing to the people of the country, Sanjay Singh urged them not to tolerate this any longer, to wake up and raise their voice strongly against dishonest individuals. (File)

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh Prabhari Sanjay Singh said that while King Bharat ruled Ayodhya for 14 years by placing Lord Ram's padukas on the throne, those associated with the BJP have allegedly stolen the padukas themselves.

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According to a press release issued by Aam Aadmi Party, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Sunday, "First, land worth 2 crore was purchased for 18.5 crore. Then, land worth 3 crore was purchased for 24 crore, and after that, land worth 9 crore was purchased for 55 crore and 47 lakh. Following this, cases involving the theft of donation boxes and valuable, revered Ram Shilas also came to light. All these incidents have deeply hurt and distressed crores of Hindus."

Sanjay Singh added, "In villages, if a person is caught committing even a minor theft in a temple, that individual faces social boycott. People do not invite such a person to their homes for meals, they do not attend that person's invitations, and the boycott continues for generations. But these 'donation chors', and dishonest people are stealing Lord Ram's Padukas, garlands and sacred stones, while also engaging in irregularities involving land and offerings."

Appealing to the people of the country, Sanjay Singh urged them not to tolerate this any longer, to wake up and raise their voice strongly against dishonest individuals.

 
ram mandir ayodhya sanjay singh
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Home / India News / AAP's Sanjay Singh attacks BJP over ‘theft’ of Lord Ram's padukas, necklace in Ayodhya temple
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