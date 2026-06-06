Paper leak regime: AAP’s Sanjay Singh sharpens attack on centre, UP govts

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, alleging they failed to prevent recurring examination paper leaks and jeopardised the future of millions of students and youngsters. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (third from left) addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing media persons at the residence of advocate and former Allahabad University Students’ Union president KK Rai in Prayagraj, Singh described the BJP’s “double-engine government” as a “paper leak government”.

Referring to the recent arrest of students Ashutosh Pandey and Pankaj Pandey in Prayagraj, who were allegedly on their way to present their grievances regarding examination paper leaks to Singh at the time of arrest, Singh said the government had acted unfairly. He announced that a habeas corpus petition would be filed in the Allahabad high court seeking their release.

The AAP leader alleged that examination papers ranging from NEET at the national level to recruitment examinations such as PCS-J and Lekhpal in Uttar Pradesh had been leaked, adversely affecting the careers and aspirations of lakhs of young people.

He said his party would intensify its outreach among students in the coming days and launch programmes to highlight issues related to examination irregularities and unemployment.

Responding to a question on the “Cockroach Janata Party” protest in Delhi, Singh said the demonstration reflected the youth’s frustration and disappointment. He expressed confidence that young people would eventually compel the government to address their concerns.

Former MLA Anugrah Narayan Singh also criticised the government’s policies, holding it responsible for the prevailing situation. Advocate K K Rai said they were not merely seeking bail for the arrested students but demanding their unconditional release.