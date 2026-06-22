Ram temple funds row: SIT likely to submit probe report to CM Adityanath today

The special investigation team (SIT) probing into the alleged embezzlement of donation money at Ayodhya’s Ram temple is likely to submit its preliminary report to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The team examined several crucial aspects, including CCTV footage, detailed information related to offerings, the method of counting donations, and the process of taking money to the bank. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

The SIT returned to Lucknow on Saturday. “Those already questioned by the SIT have been told not to leave the town until further orders,” a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust official said.

The probe so far Officials said the SIT’s probe also extended to examining the Trust’s phased purchases in different phases and the procurement of building materials for the temple. The Trust purchased about 71 acres of land at rates inflated by 500% to 800% over market value.

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The names of 150 suspects emerged during the six-day investigation and action is likely against 25 of them, people familiar with the matter said. The team examined several crucial aspects, including CCTV footage, detailed information related to offerings, the method of counting donations, and the process of taking money to the bank. On Saturday, the SIT obtained bank account details of all the suspects. After the probe, the team took all the evidence with it. People aware of the matter said the major embezzlement took place during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela in early 2025.

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The SIT also investigated the utilisation of funds from the temple’s donation boxes, unnecessary expenses, and matters related to land purchases. Old records up to 2021 were examined. Based on the disclosures of five people associated with the duty of counting donation amounts at the temple.— Lavkush, Avnish, Anukalp, Karune, and Ramshankar alias Tinnu — recoveries worth ₹2 crore have been made so far, officials said.