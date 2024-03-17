'Ab ki baar, BJP tadipar': Who said what at INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally

The leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Sunday gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on the culminating event of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in a show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Leaders of the opposition alliance, from left to right, Farooq Abdullah of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Uddhav Thackeray of Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of Indian National Congress, and Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) raise their arms in a show of unity at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.(AP)

The event was attended by senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The 'Nyay Yatra', which began in strife-torn Manipur on January 14, concluded on Saturday after 63 days in Mumbai. It crossed over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states including Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Here's who said what in the mega rally:

Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader, who carried out a 63-day mass outreach movement--'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'--ahead of the Lok Sabha polls from Manipur, said that he was compelled to launch his yatras to highlight rising unemployment, inflation and hatred in society in the past decade under the Modi government.

He further said that PM Modi won’t be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax and alleged that the latter had a “monopoly over corruption."

He said, "There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department. A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in from of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..."

Farooq Abdullah: In a veiled attack on the BJP-led centre, Abdullah said that the Election Commission would become "independent" once the INDIA bloc forms the government. The NC leader also urged the people to "check the paper and verify their vote" as he termed the EVM a 'thief'.

"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanniyakumari and ended in Kashmir. It was snowing in Kashmir and many of the members had never seen snow in their lives... This is our India... You have to protect your votes because the machine (EVM) is a thief. When you cast your vote, check the paper and verify your vote... When the INDIA Alliance will form the government, this machine will end. Secondly, the Election Commission will become independent..." he said.

Mehbooba Mufti: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took a jibe at the BJP saying that the saffron camp is afraid of ''Gandhi'' in Rahul Gandhi's name".

"...You (Rahul Gandhi) have Gandhi in your name and the BJP is scared of it. Today, I can see people with different thoughts and ideas here; let me tell you, this is 'India.' The election is all set to begin; the public has the most powerful weapon of the Constitution and that is the 'vote.'...." she said.

Tejashwi Yadav: Former Bihar deputy chief minister said that the constitutional organisations and bodies had been hijacked by the Modi government, and Rahul Gandhi reached out to people to protect the constitution and social harmony.

"Constitutional institutions are being hijacked, elected government are being brought down. When fake propaganda is being spread, Rahul ji completed Bharat Jodo Yatra, to bring back unity and democracy. We have come together to save diversity of the country and not to defeat Modi or Shah. We are here to fight against the ideology, who never contributed in the freedom struggle, never hoisted tricolor on their office. Rahul Gandhi reached out to people to protect constitution, social harmony. We have not joined hands to defeat PM Narendra Modi but to defeat the ideology which is dividing the country," he said.

Sharad Pawar: The NCP (Sharad faction) leader recalled that Quit India movement against British was started from the city of Mumbai, so he gave a call of Quit BJP from power.

"There is a need to bring a change. Those who has cheated the country by giving false promises, need to teach a lesson when we will get the power to vote. So many promises were made, but none of them were implemented, such people need to be removed, we will get that right in the coming months so be prepared," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said BJP is a balloon and unfortunately, we are one of those who filled the air in it. For PM Modi only he and the chair of the prime minister is his family. "PM Modi criticises all of us as the parties of families. But I want to ask what is Modi's family. For PM Modi only he and the chair of the prime minister is his family. They want over 400 seats to impose dictatorship in country. But when people unite dictatorship ends. Ab ki baar BJP tadipar," said Thackeray. Thackeray also criticised BJP for using the word Modi government instead of government of India.

MK Stalin: Tamil Nadu chief minister described the electoral bonds as “white collar corruption” of the ruling BJP and said the opposition bloc INDIA will form a secular, federal and inclusive government at the Centre. The DMK chief said since the opposition named its bloc INDIA, the BJP has stopped using the word ‘India’. “This is fear. PM Modi has started defaming us as corrupt, but electoral bonds proved that BJP is corrupt. It's white collar corruption of the BJP,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)