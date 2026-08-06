CJP's Abhijeet Dipke announces nationwide campaign 'Kya bolti public' to grasp people's issues

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced a nationwide public outreach campaign, Kya Bolti Public, saying the initiative aims to understand 'people's issues'.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

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Dipke said the campaign's first focus would be education, arguing that rising school, college and coaching fees have made quality education unaffordable for many families.

"Education reform will be our first issue that we are going to take up. We believe education has become unaffordable in the country. Annual fees are in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh for Class 1, over and above the donation money," he said.

Questioning how middle- and lower-income families manage such costs, Dipke said, "From where the families bring the money who do not have that much income."

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Dipke flags soaring education costs

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that escalating college and coaching fees were pushing families into debt and said the party wanted to ease that financial burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that escalating college and coaching fees were pushing families into debt and said the party wanted to ease that financial burden. {{/usCountry}}

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"College fees and coaching fees are also becoming too high, bringing families into the burden of loans. We want to free families from this. The parents should not feel burdened if they want to give higher education to their children," he said.

Dipke also cited B R Ambedkar while stressing that education should remain accessible.

"It is a fundamental right, according to Dr BR Ambedkar, but in the last few years, it has turned as education is a fundamental business to gain business," he said.