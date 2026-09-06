'Eat stale food, sleep on floor': Abhijeet Dipke flags poor conditions for Adivasi students

“Adivasi students cannot be made to eat stale food cooked at midnight and served the next afternoon. They cannot be made to sleep on floors because the authorities failed to provide beds. These students deserve dignity, proper care and quality educational infrastructure. These are basic rights, not privileges,” Dipke said.

In a post on X, Dipke also mentioned about the accommodation at educational institutions, saying students should not be forced to sleep on floors because authorities have failed to provide beds.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday raised concerns over the food being served to Adivasi students across the country, saying they cannot be made to eat stale food cooked at midnight and served the following afternoon.

“More than 590 Adivasi students died in Maharashtra’s ashram schools in just two years. Their families received just ₹2 lakh in compensation,” Dipke wrote.

He also highlighted the deaths of Adivasi students in Maharashtra’s ashram schools. Dipke claimed that more than 590 Adivasi students died in the state in just two years.

He criticised the state for failing to ensure the safety and well-being of Adivasi students. He said that when students die due to neglect, lack of care and mismanagement, their families are given ₹2 lakh in compensation.

“That’s probably less than what some politicians spend on their pet in a year,” Dipke said.

He questioned whether this was an appropriate value for the life of an Adivasi student. “Is this what an Adivasi student’s life is worth to the state?”

Earlier, Dipke on Thursday urged tribal students protesting in Nashik to end their hunger strike, citing concerns over their health. However, he asked them to continue their protest until their demands are met.

Dipke met the students in Nashik, where they have been on hunger strike for 12 days. He said the differences in the facilities, food and education available to tribal students were “completely unacceptable”.

"Met with the tribal students in Nashik who have been on a hunger strike for 12 days. The vast disparity in the facilities, food, and education they receive is completely unacceptable. This led to death of 590 tribal students within 2 years," he said in a post on X.

"I urged them to call off the strike for their health, but they must keep fighting until their demands are met. If necessary, we will march to Mumbai together," Dipke said.