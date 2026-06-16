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Abhijeet Dipke indicates CJP won't fight polls, attacks PM Modi over student issues

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, criticized PM Modi for failing to address student concerns after the NEET-UG issue.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 05:02 pm IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday indicated that his party was not keen on contesting elections, and also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'not reaching out' to the country's students following the NEET-UG fiasco.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)(Mahendra Kolhe / HT)

Dipke held a press conference here ahead of the CJP's protest in the city to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Asked whether the CJP will contest elections, Dipke said, "Why should we contest elections? I mean, if everyone in this country has to contest elections to demand their rights...how will it work?"

To a question about whether the prime minister should address the country's youth and assure them that paper leaks will not happen again, Dipke said Modi should first apologise to the parents of the five or six students who commited suicide (in the aftermath of the cancellation of the NEET-UG scheduled for May 3).

"Pradhan Mantri ji tweets if anything happens across the world, but here students of this country are committing suicide and there is not even a condolence tweet for them from the prime minister. How long you will talk about your 'Mann ki Baat' and 'Pariksha pe Charcha'? At least listen to students' Mann ki Baat," said Dipke.

Asked who he thinks was behind the attack on him, Dipke alleged, "There were some people belonging to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and there is nothing new in it."

Whenever someone speaks against the government or their ideology, they do like this; there is nothing new in it, he claimed.

On claims that he has ties with RSS and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "Is that why they attacked me yesterday?"

He claimed the attack on him was an attempt to divert attention from the real issue and to suppress the students' voices.

 
dharmendra pradhan cockroach janta party abhijeet dipke
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