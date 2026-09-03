Abhishek Banerjee's office ransacked, TMC MP claims BJP workers behind attack

The office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly ransacked and looted by unidentified men early Thursday.

Abhishek Banerjee claimed his office was vandalised. (ANI/TMC sourced)

Banerjee shared CCTV footage that purportedly shows masked men ransacking the office and fleeing with electronic equipment, including a television and other gadgets.

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On X, he alleged, “This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning.”

He questioned whether the West Bengal governor, Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office would take action over the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Banerjee also asked the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of “violence, vandalism and intimidation” in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee also asked the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of “violence, vandalism and intimidation” in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Banerjee blames Suvendu Adhikari

Banerjee directly accused West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari of resorting to intimidation, asking why he was “so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me”.

“If this is how the Opposition is to be treated in West Bengal, through violence, vandalism and intimidation, then the Chief Minister have no moral authority to remain in office. He must resign,” Banerjee said.

Calling the incident “political thuggery”, Banerjee said those responsible would be held accountable and that such incidents “will be remembered”.

Police detain 6 people

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Police have detained six people for questioning in connection with the alleged break-in and vandalism. The investigation is underway.