Abhishek Banerjee in soup amid TMC crisis: Om Birla's 2-hour deadline, 19-hour grilling

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was grilled for 11 hours by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. At the same time, he was expected to appear before the Lok Sabha speaker on a tight deadline to put forth his side before a decision is made on the fate of TMC amid rebellion by party's MPs.

Abhishek Banerjee appeared before West Bengal CID again on Tuesday, June 16, in connection with his alleged inflammatory statements while campaigning for TMC during state assembly polls.(PTI/ANI)

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TMC is facing an existential crisis as 20 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha MPs of the party have rebelled to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and indicated their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. The current strength of TMC MPs in Lok Sabha is 28, while by-elections are due in Basirhat due to the demise of Nurul Islam.

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Lok Sabha speaker's 2-hour deadline to Abhishek?

While Abhishek was appearing before ED for questioning in alleged teacher recruitment scam on Monday, the Lok Sabha speaker's office sent him an email at 2 pm, giving him a thin two-hour deadline to meet the Speaker in Delhi by 4 pm the same day, news agency ANI reported citing TMC sources.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek was asked to appear before the Speaker as the latter seeks to hear arguments of both sides before making a decision on rebel TMC MPs merger request, ANI reported citing sources. Led by Kakoli Ghosh, 20 rebel MPs wrote in a letter to Speaker Om Birla on Sunday that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek was asked to appear before the Speaker as the latter seeks to hear arguments of both sides before making a decision on rebel TMC MPs merger request, ANI reported citing sources. Led by Kakoli Ghosh, 20 rebel MPs wrote in a letter to Speaker Om Birla on Sunday that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An hour after the email was sent, another TMC MP, Kirti Azad, was dialled up by the Speaker's office informing about the appointment, prompting him to visit the Speaker's office himself and inform that Abhishek would not be able to make it on time as he was in the middle of an ED interrogation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An hour after the email was sent, another TMC MP, Kirti Azad, was dialled up by the Speaker's office informing about the appointment, prompting him to visit the Speaker's office himself and inform that Abhishek would not be able to make it on time as he was in the middle of an ED interrogation. {{/usCountry}}

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He then sought a later date and time for the meeting and reiterated that Abhishek intended to “fully cooperate” with the proceedings of the Speaker's office.

19.5-hour grilling by ED, CID

Abhishek's days lately are mostly being spent either being searched by probe agencies or appearing before them after being summoned in multiple cases. On Sunday, he was questioned by the state CID for over 8 hours in forged signature case in connection with documents submitted by TMC to West Bengal assembly speaker for appointment of LoP, which led to a rebellion by TMC MLAs.

On Monday, he was grilled by the ED for around 11 hours in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam dating back to 2023.

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Following the questioning on Monday, Abhishek made explosive remarks, saying that he won't cower down even if his throat is “slit”.

"I was questioned for 8-8.30 hours yesterday and for 11 hours today. This is a 2023 case, and I have appeared before the agency 10-12 times. I won't say whether there is political pressure or not. The less it is said about the BJP, the better it is. On one side, they break our party and indulge in post-poll violence. Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down. I will appear before the agency if they summon me even in the future," he told media.

Abhishek's probe marathon continues

Keeping up with the marathon questioning by different probe agencies in different cases, Abhishek appeared before West Bengal CID again on Tuesday, June 16, in connection with his alleged inflammatory statements while campaigning for TMC during state assembly polls.

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The FIR in this case was filed over a month back following a complaint by social activist Rajib Sarkar at North 24 Parganas district's Baguiati Police Station, alleging that Abhishek made provocative statements on post-poll violence and vote counting, PTI reported citing a senior officer.

The FIR reportedly refers to the statements made by Abhishek while campaigning between April 27 and May 3.

"He (the complainant) alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony," the police officer had said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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