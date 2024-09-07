Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Bombay high court raps Mumbai Police, transfers Shiv Sena (UBT) leader case to CBI

The Bombay high court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar after noting that there were lapses and loose ends in the Mumbai Police's probe. Mauris Noronha (left) with Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on a Facebook live in which the Sena leader was shot by Noronha.

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere heard a plea filed by Tejasvee Ghosalkar, wife of the former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, raising issues with the Mumbai Police's investigation and requesting a CBI probe into the matter.

The bench stated that certain angles of the case had not been properly explored which could lead to a miscarriage of justice. “We have gone through the investigation carried out and find that there are some loose ends/areas which have not been examined by the police,” the Bombay high court said.

The court ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI to ensure a deeper investigation that would bring justice. The bench also instructed that papers related to the investigation should be handed over to the CBI within two weeks.

Abhishek Ghosalkar's gruesome murder was captured live on February 8 after he was shot by local businessman Mauris Noronha at the former's Borivali office during a Facebook Live session. After the murder, Mauris Noronha shot himself dead as well.

According to the police, Noronha was upset as he believed that Abhishek Ghosalkar had intervened in his political career and had a hand in a rape case registered against him.

Noronha's bodyguard, whose pistol was allegedly used in the shooting, was arrested in the case by the police, but was released on bail by a trial court after noting that there was no conclusive evidence tying him to the case.

Noting the gruesome circumstances of the murder, the court transferred the case as even “innocent lapses” by the police, could lead to a denial of justice.

"In the present case what surfaces is that the mystery surrounding the death of deceased Abhishek continues," the bench said. While the police claimed it had made it's best efforts to solve the case, the bench observed that many vital aspects of the case had been neglected.

The court also noted that though Abhishek Ghosalkar had previously been a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, his wife had not pointed towards any political party's motivations in the brutal murder.