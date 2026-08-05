Abrogation of Article 370 was a decisive new chapter: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, marked a “decisive new chapter” in history.

Jammu and Kashmir was carved out as a Union territory with assembly and Ladakh was given the status of a UT without legislature. (Narendra Modi | Facebook)

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On August 5, 2019, the Union government tabled a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories and also read down Articles 370 and 35(A) that gave the erstwhile state special powers to determine issues of domicile.

“Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh,” the PM said in a post on X.

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“...Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown. Be it the women or the marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} After Parliament gave its consent, Jammu and Kashmir was carved out as a Union territory with assembly and Ladakh was given the status of a UT without legislature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Parliament gave its consent, Jammu and Kashmir was carved out as a Union territory with assembly and Ladakh was given the status of a UT without legislature. {{/usCountry}}

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Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

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The PM said the Union government reaffirms its commitment to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh and to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat.

“...5th August this year assumes even greater significance as this is the year our nation commemorates the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019,” he said.

What was the abrogation of Article 370?

On August 5, 2019, the Union government revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by reading down Article 370 and effectively ending Article 35A. It also reorganised the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislative Assembly, and Ladakh, without a legislature.

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Article 370 had given Jammu and Kashmir special constitutional status, allowing it to have its own Constitution and limiting the automatic application of central laws.

Article 35A empowered the state legislature to define permanent residents and grant them special rights, including in land ownership and government jobs. After the changes, all provisions of the Indian Constitution and central laws became applicable to Jammu and Kashmir like in the rest of the country.