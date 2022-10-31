Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Absolutely no question of TRS-Congress ties': Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 02:55 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi alleged that there has been a systemic attack on various institutions, and if his party returns to power, it will ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of the RSS.

TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(File)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that there has been a systemic attack on various institutions and if his party returns to power, it will ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of the RSS.

“There has been a systemic attack on various institutions. Judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack. When the Congress returns to power, we'll ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of RSS and independence is maintained in these institutions,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Kothur amid the Telangana leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gandhi also made it clear that there is "absolutely" no question of the Congress's ties with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). “There is a misconception which going on,” Gandhi while targeting the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led party.

On the TRS being renamed as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Gandhi said, “If KCR wants to form a national party, it is fine. If he wants to form a global party, contest elections in China, in the UK, that is also fine. But the reality is it's only the Congress ideology which can defeat the ideology of the BJP.”

“Our party is a democratic party. It is in our DNA that we do not run a dictatorship. Recently, the president of our party was elected democratically. I am wondering when RSS, BJP, TRS and other political parties will hold elections,” the Congress MP added.

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh announced that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will join Gandhi in Hyderabad to participate in the pad

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi telangana congress bharat jodo yatra
