Abu Dhabi police arrest Kerala man for allegedly embezzling 1.5 Cr from LuLu Group

The Abu Dhabi police have arrested an Indian employee of the LuLu Group in UAE, who went absconding on March 25 after allegedly embezzling 600,000 dirhams (equivalent to ₹1.5 crore) from the company. The accused had been reportedly working with the LuLu Group for the past 15 years. (Representative Image)

According to reports, the accused, identified as Muhammad Niyas (38), is a native of Kannur district in Kerala, who worked as a cash office-in-charge at the LuLu Hypermarket in Khalidiyah Mall in Abu Dhabi.

“Regarding the details of the incident, it was clarified that the Al-Khalediya Police Centre in Abu Dhabi received a report from a business institution in Abu Dhabi, informing that the business institution was robbed and embezzlement by an employee, and immediately the criminal investigation teams of the Al-Khalediya Police Centre collected information, which led to his arrest in a record time and the investigation is progressing. The accused’s condition is being followed to the Prosecutor’s Office to take its legal actions,” the Abu Dhabi police said in a statement on April 5.

“On its part, the commercial institution thanked the General Command of the Abu Dhabi police for their prompt response to the report, and expressed its happiness to arrest the accused in record time,” it added.

The robbery came to light after the employee failed to report for duty on March 25. Subsequently, attempts to contact him failed as his phone was reported to be switched off. On further inquiry by the company, the alleged embezzlement was found and duly reported to the police.

The accused had been reportedly working with the LuLu Group for the past 15 years and lived with his family in Abu Dhabi. The company officials were unavailable for comment.