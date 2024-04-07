 Woman duped of ₹7 lakh: Accused purchased gold coins with money, say Panchkula police - Hindustan Times
Woman duped of 7 lakh: Accused purchased gold coins with money, say Panchkula police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Panchkula police revealed that the accused had purchased gold coins from the stolen money and got them delivered at the female accomplice Nasrin’s address. Police traced the courier address and arrested Nasrin and her accomplice Mohd Abid

The two accused including a woman, arrested for duping a 52-year-old woman of 7.79 lakh on the pretext of releasing her pension, used the cheated amount to purchase gold coins.

Accused Nasrin told the police that her role was to sell the gold coins at different places and the money collected was to be deposited in diverse bank accounts (Stock image)
Police revealed that the accused had purchased gold coins from the stolen money and got them delivered at the female accomplice Nasrin’s address. Police traced the courier address and arrested Nasrin and her accomplice Mohd Abid.

Nasrin told the police that her role was to sell the gold coins at different places and the money collected was to be deposited in diverse bank accounts.

About 10 of such accounts, from which the cyber fraudsters sitting in Jharkhand withdraw money, have been sealed . These accounts are mostly made from forged documents.

The accused were arrested in connection to the complaint filed by Serina Sona Sidhu, 52, a resident of Amravati Enclave, who had told the police that she received a call on WhatsApp. The caller identified himself as her bank representative and asked her to download a mobile application and share details of her account so that her pension could deposited. He also asked for OTPs, which she shared, only to later discover that 7.79 lakh had been fraudulently debited from her account. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was then registered at the Cyber Crime police station, Sector 12.

The accused Nasrin and Mohd Abid are presently in seven-day police remand. Officials said investigations revealed that the accused were based out of Jamtara in Jharkhand. They purchased gold coins online from the duped amount and the same were delivered to their accomplices in Mumbai.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman duped of 7 lakh: Accused purchased gold coins with money, say Panchkula police
