AC on: New rider to make car mileage claims more realistic

Passenger vehicles sold in India will face stricter fuel efficiency testing from October 1, 2026, with the Union road transport ministry proposing mandatory measurement of mileage with air conditioning switched on — a move expected to bridge the gap between advertised figures and real-world driving conditions. Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times))

A draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules proposes that fuel consumption testing for all M1 category (passenger) vehicles manufactured or imported in India be conducted under the new AIS-213 standard, which mandates AC operation during testing. The change is expected to yield more realistic fuel efficiency figures for consumers while tightening compliance requirements for manufacturers.

The draft rules are open to public objections and suggestions for 30 days.

Separately, the ministry has proposed upgrading vehicle safety assessment protocols under Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) 2, with revised standards taking effect from October 1, 2027.

HT reported in November 2025 that Bharat NCAP 2 had assigned a 20% weightage to vulnerable road user (VRU) protection in overall vehicle safety ratings—aligning with European standards for the first time.

The new framework mandates five assessment areas: crash protection (55%), vulnerable road user protection (20%), safe driving features (10%), crash avoidance (10%) and post-crash safety (5%).

Amit Bhatt, India managing director at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), said the testing change reflected evolving vehicle use patterns.

“The use case from 10–15 years ago is changing. Earlier, not all vehicles had air-conditioning, and even when they did, AC was used sparingly. Now AC use is very common,” he said.

“That’s why it’s important that mileage test cycles reflect what is happening on the ground. We don’t want real-world performance to be very different from lab results; they should be as close as possible. It’s a good move. It will have an impact on mileage, but lab figures will become more representative of real-world driving.”