LIVE BLOG

Amritsar train accident updates: Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Narendra Modi

Police said the crowd was watching a Ravana effigy burn nearby around 7 pm. Here are the live updates.

By HT Correspodent | Oct 19, 2018 21:44 IST
highlights

Nearly 50 were killed as a train mowed down people watching a Ravana effigy burn in Amritsar’s Joda.

The incident took place at around 7 pm. A crowd of around 300 people was watching Ravan effigy burn, additional district commissioner of police, city-2, Lakhbir Singh said.

Here are the live updates:

9:43 pm IST

Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from railway gate: Railway CPRO

Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from the gate, when the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut. As per initial information, 30-35 people were injured: CPRO, Northern Railways on Amritsar train accident

9:26 pm IST

Had left the site when the incident happened: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

The effigy of Ravan was burnt and I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.

9:10 pm IST

Two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time: Officials

According to officials, two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, reports PTI

9:10 pm IST

No barricading near the railway tracks, say eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses said there were no barricading near the railway tracks and the people were forced to see the Dusshehra ceremony by standing on tracks. The effigy of Ravana was being burnt around 200 feet away from the railway track.

9:08pm IST

Minister Manoj Sinha, railway board chairman rush to Amritsar

Minister of state Manoj Sinha is immediately rushing to Amritsar along with chairman of the railway board.

9:06 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief at Amritsar train accident site.

9:05 pm IST

Railways conducting immediate relief, rescue operations: Piyush Goyal

Railway minister Piyush Goyal says, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations.”

9:15 pm IST

The state is on full alert: Punjab CM

8:54 pm IST

Death toll definitely more than 50-60: Police

Police Commissioner SS Srivastava says, “Exact death toll is not known but it is definitely more than 50-60. We are still evacuating people.”

8:50 pm IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife was chief guest at the celebrations: Eyewitness

8:45 pm IST

Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Modi

8:43 pm IST

Speeding train caught in video

8:40 pm IST

Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab: Rajnath Singh

Home minister Rajnath Singh says Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab.

The home minister says he has spoken to home secretary and DGP of Punjab regarding the accident and they are rushing to the spot.

8:30 pm IST

Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of dead, free treatment for injured

8:26 pm IST

Authorities directed to take up relief, rescue operations on a war footing: CM

8:25 pm IST

Toll rises to 50

Death toll mounts to 50 as train mows down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar: Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma

8:10 pm IST

People were standing on Amritsar-Delhi railway route

Hundreds of people were standing on Amritsar-Delhi railway route to watch Dussehra ceremony. They failed to hear the sound of the approaching train as it got drowned out by the noise of firecrackers being let off during the burning of Ravana effigy. In the meantime, the DMU train was coming from Hoshiarpur to Amritsar via Jalandhar as scheduled around 7pm and mowed down several people.