Amritsar train accident updates: Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Narendra Modi

Nearly 50 were killed as a train mowed down people watching a Ravana effigy burn in Amritsar’s Joda.

The incident took place at around 7 pm. A crowd of around 300 people was watching Ravan effigy burn, additional district commissioner of police, city-2, Lakhbir Singh said.

9:43 pm IST Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from railway gate: Railway CPRO Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from the gate, when the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut. As per initial information, 30-35 people were injured: CPRO, Northern Railways on Amritsar train accident





9:26 pm IST Had left the site when the incident happened: Navjot Kaur Sidhu The effigy of Ravan was burnt and I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.





9:10 pm IST Two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time: Officials According to officials, two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, reports PTI





9:10 pm IST No barricading near the railway tracks, say eyewitnesses Eyewitnesses said there were no barricading near the railway tracks and the people were forced to see the Dusshehra ceremony by standing on tracks. The effigy of Ravana was being burnt around 200 feet away from the railway track.





9:08pm IST Minister Manoj Sinha, railway board chairman rush to Amritsar Minister of state Manoj Sinha is immediately rushing to Amritsar along with chairman of the railway board.





9:06 pm IST Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief at Amritsar train accident site.





9:05 pm IST Railways conducting immediate relief, rescue operations: Piyush Goyal Railway minister Piyush Goyal says, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations.”





9:15 pm IST The state is on full alert: Punjab CM #WATCH Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says " today's incident has been absolutely tragic. I am going to Amritsar tomorrow. The state is on full alert." pic.twitter.com/RHLO2LxAoa — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018





8:54 pm IST Death toll definitely more than 50-60: Police Police Commissioner SS Srivastava says, “Exact death toll is not known but it is definitely more than 50-60. We are still evacuating people.”





8:50 pm IST Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife was chief guest at the celebrations: Eyewitness #WATCH Eyewitness at #Amritsar accident site says, "Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train." pic.twitter.com/rcsxbVxiB9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018





8:45 pm IST Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Modi Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018





8:43 pm IST Speeding train caught in video





8:40 pm IST Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab: Rajnath Singh Home minister Rajnath Singh says Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab. The home minister says he has spoken to home secretary and DGP of Punjab regarding the accident and they are rushing to the spot.





8:30 pm IST Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of dead, free treatment for injured Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief & rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased & free treatment to injured in govt & pvt hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018





8:26 pm IST Authorities directed to take up relief, rescue operations on a war footing: CM Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018





8:25 pm IST Toll rises to 50 Death toll mounts to 50 as train mows down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar: Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma



