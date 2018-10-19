Amritsar train accident updates: Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Narendra Modi
Police said the crowd was watching a Ravana effigy burn nearby around 7 pm. Here are the live updates.
9:43 pm IST
Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from railway gate: Railway CPRO
9:26 pm IST
Had left the site when the incident happened: Navjot Kaur Sidhu
9:10 pm IST
Two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time: Officials
9:10 pm IST
No barricading near the railway tracks, say eyewitnesses
9:08pm IST
Minister Manoj Sinha, railway board chairman rush to Amritsar
9:06 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief
9:05 pm IST
Railways conducting immediate relief, rescue operations: Piyush Goyal
9:15 pm IST
The state is on full alert: Punjab CM
8:54 pm IST
Death toll definitely more than 50-60: Police
8:50 pm IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife was chief guest at the celebrations: Eyewitness
8:45 pm IST
Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Modi
8:43 pm IST
Speeding train caught in video
8:40 pm IST
Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab: Rajnath Singh
8:30 pm IST
Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of dead, free treatment for injured
8:26 pm IST
Authorities directed to take up relief, rescue operations on a war footing: CM
8:25 pm IST
Toll rises to 50
8:10 pm IST
People were standing on Amritsar-Delhi railway route
Nearly 50 were killed as a train mowed down people watching a Ravana effigy burn in Amritsar’s Joda.
The incident took place at around 7 pm. A crowd of around 300 people was watching Ravan effigy burn, additional district commissioner of police, city-2, Lakhbir Singh said.
Here are the live updates:
Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from railway gate: Railway CPRO
Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from the gate, when the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut. As per initial information, 30-35 people were injured: CPRO, Northern Railways on Amritsar train accident
Had left the site when the incident happened: Navjot Kaur Sidhu
The effigy of Ravan was burnt and I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time: Officials
According to officials, two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, reports PTI
No barricading near the railway tracks, say eyewitnesses
Eyewitnesses said there were no barricading near the railway tracks and the people were forced to see the Dusshehra ceremony by standing on tracks. The effigy of Ravana was being burnt around 200 feet away from the railway track.
Minister Manoj Sinha, railway board chairman rush to Amritsar
Minister of state Manoj Sinha is immediately rushing to Amritsar along with chairman of the railway board.
Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks state govt, party workers to provide immediate relief at Amritsar train accident site.
Railways conducting immediate relief, rescue operations: Piyush Goyal
Railway minister Piyush Goyal says, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations.”
The state is on full alert: Punjab CM
#WATCH Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says " today's incident has been absolutely tragic. I am going to Amritsar tomorrow. The state is on full alert." pic.twitter.com/RHLO2LxAoa— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Death toll definitely more than 50-60: Police
Police Commissioner SS Srivastava says, “Exact death toll is not known but it is definitely more than 50-60. We are still evacuating people.”
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife was chief guest at the celebrations: Eyewitness
#WATCH Eyewitness at #Amritsar accident site says, "Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train." pic.twitter.com/rcsxbVxiB9— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Asked officials to provide immediate assistance, PM Modi
Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018
Speeding train caught in video
Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab: Rajnath Singh
Home minister Rajnath Singh says Centre to provide all possible assistance to Punjab.
The home minister says he has spoken to home secretary and DGP of Punjab regarding the accident and they are rushing to the spot.
Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of dead, free treatment for injured
Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief & rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased & free treatment to injured in govt & pvt hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018
Authorities directed to take up relief, rescue operations on a war footing: CM
Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018
Toll rises to 50
Death toll mounts to 50 as train mows down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar: Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma
People were standing on Amritsar-Delhi railway route
Hundreds of people were standing on Amritsar-Delhi railway route to watch Dussehra ceremony. They failed to hear the sound of the approaching train as it got drowned out by the noise of firecrackers being let off during the burning of Ravana effigy. In the meantime, the DMU train was coming from Hoshiarpur to Amritsar via Jalandhar as scheduled around 7pm and mowed down several people.