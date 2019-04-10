Accused asked to stand trial in Abhaya case

The Kerala high court on Tuesday dismissed revision petitions filed by a priest and a nun seeking discharge in the 1992 murder of Sister Abhaya and directed them to stand trial in the case.

Sister Abhaya, a Plus-Two student, was found dead in the well of the Pious X Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992. It was initially concluded that she had committed suicide but after the Central Bureau of Investigation probe, two priests and a nun — Father Thomas Kottoor, Father Jose Poothrukayil and Sister Sefi — were arrested and charged with murder in 2008.

According to the CBI charge sheet, the priests were allegedly having an illicit relationship with Sister Sefi. On March 27, 1992, Sister Abhaya allegedly saw one of the priests and the nun in a compromising position, following which she was allegedly hacked with an axe and thrown into the well.

On Tuesday, justice Sunil Thomas upheld the 2018 ruling of a CBI special court that there was sufficient evidence against Father Kottoor and Sister Sefi. Poothrukayil was discharged on the ground of inadequate evidence by the CBI court.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 00:27 IST