Accused in Moose Wala case held recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan: Cops

Shedding light on the links between the Sidhu Moose Wala death case and threats sent to actor Salman Khan, Punjab’s top cop on Sunday said that one of the accused had carried out a recce in Mumbai to target the Bollywood actor. A threat letter was sent to Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan. in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recce was carried out on the instructions from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. “During the probe, one of the arrested accused - Kapil Pandit - revealed that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav - had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan,” Gaurav Yadav, Punjab director general of police (DGP), told reporters during a briefing, adding: “We will also interrogate them.” In the plot targeting Salman Khan, gangster Sampat Nehra was also involved, he highlighted.

Twenty-three accused have been arrested so far in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the Punjab top cop informed. “Two accused were neutralised in an encounter and so far 35 accused have been nominated,” he revealed, sharing that a Red Corner Notice has been issued against gangster Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It took a total of 105 days to join the dots in the case, Punjab’s top cop pointed out, underlining that the “states the accused were hiding are Haryana Rajasthan and West Bengal”.

On Saturday, the Punjab Police had declared “a major breakthrough” with the arrest of Deepak Mundi, along and his two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder. All three of them have been sent to six-day police remand.

Singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near his home in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security was withdrawn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON