Highlights: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cremated at Mumbai's Banganga crematorium

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death updates: Also known as India's Warren Buffett, he had a net worth of 5.8 billion USD (as of August 2022), according to Forbes, which listed him as the 36th wealthiest Indian and 438th richest person in the world.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (File Photo)
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death updates: Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – also known as Big Bull – passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62 in Mumbai. The demise of Jhunjhunwala, who was one of the co-founders of the newly-launched Akasa Air, was mourned across the country, with politicians – cutting across party lines – and industry bigwigs paying rich tributes to the late investor.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:46 PM IST

    Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cremated at Mumbai's Banganga crematorium

    The last rites of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the ace stock market investor and a promoter of the recently-launched Akasa Air, were performed at the Banganga Crematorium in Mumbai Sunday night, reported news agency PTI.

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:14 PM IST

    Mortal remains of Jhunjhunwala taken to Banganga crematorium in Mumbai

    Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times
    The mortal remains of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were taken to the Banganga crematorium in Mumbai. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 09:20 PM IST

    ‘My strongest memory will always be his unshakeable patriotism’: Anand Mahindra on Jhunjhunwala

    “Yes he was an ace investor; yes he made millions; yes he was always optimistic. But my strongest memory will always be his unshakeable patriotism, his unwavering belief in India. I wish he had made it to the 75th anniversary of our Independence. Om Shanti” Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra tweeted on Sunday. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 08:32 PM IST

    ‘An unabashed capitalist & always positive on the India Story’: Cong's Abhishek Manu Singhvi pays tribute to Jhunjhunwala

    Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday paid tributes to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, saying he was an unabashed capitalist and always positive on the India Story. 

    “May he travel well. Om shanti!” Singhvi tweeted. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 08:24 PM IST

    Mumbai: Banners dedicated to Jhunjhunwala installed on roads of Malbar Hill

    Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times.
    Banners dedicated to Jhunjhunwala were installed on the roads of Malbar Hill, Mumbai. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 08:22 PM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to be cremated at 10.30pm

    Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be cremated at 10.30pm.

  • Aug 14, 2022 05:54 PM IST

    Ratan Tata pays tribute

    He will always be remembered for his acute understanding of the stock exchanges of India: Ratan Tata

  • Aug 14, 2022 04:32 PM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest, says hospital

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis and was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital

  • Aug 14, 2022 04:21 PM IST

    ‘An eternally bullish man on India’: SpiceJet

    The man who was eternally bullish on India, the ace investor who inspired millions - Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will remain a legend forever. Sincere condolences to his family and friends: SpiceJet

  • Aug 14, 2022 03:17 PM IST

    Vistara pays tribute to Jhunjhunwala

    Vistara family extends its deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Jhunjhunwala's family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace: Statement

  • Aug 14, 2022 02:52 PM IST

    ‘A towering figure’, says IndiGo

    Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Rakesh Jhujhunwala at the time of their tragic loss. Mr Jhunjhunwala was a towering figure in India's financial world, and we also commend his recent contribution to Indian aviation with the launch of Akasa Air. He was an inspiring personality, and will be deeply missed: IndiGo spokesperson

  • Aug 14, 2022 02:14 PM IST

    Businessman Suhel Seth remembers his friend

    Businessman Suhel Seth, a friend of the Akasa Air co-founder, remembers the late billionaire.

  • Aug 14, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    Smriti Irani pays tribute to 'my brother’

    Union minister Smriti Irani, in her tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, says she has lost ‘my brother’. Read more

  • Aug 14, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    ‘India has lost a gem’: Maharashtra CM

    India has lost a gem, who made a mark not just on the stock market but on the minds of almost every investor in India: Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

  • Aug 14, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    Last rites at 5:30pm

    Funeral of the ‘Big Bull’ to take place at 5:30pm at Mumbai's Banganga crematorium.

  • Aug 14, 2022 12:22 PM IST

    Akasa Air co-founder's body brought home

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's body brought to his residence in Mumbai.

  • Aug 14, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    Top 5 quotes of India's very own ‘Warren Buffet’

    Here are the top 5 quotes of a man often described as India's answer to American business investor Warren Buffet. Read more

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:52 AM IST

    ‘He was deeply passionate about everything Indian’: Akasa Air

    We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

    We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline: Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

    Here's a brief profile of the Hyderabad-born investor, who passed away nearly a month after celebrating his 62nd birthday. Read more

  • Aug 14, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away, tributes pour in

    Tributes are pouring in for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Read more

