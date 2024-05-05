Acharya Pramod Krishnam attacks Rahul Gandhi over his candidature: ‘Decision to not contest from Amethi…'

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that even Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi lost elections but they never left their respective seats. Acharya Pramod Krishnam (HT_PRINT)

"The decision to not contest from Amethi is a suicidal decision... Even Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi lost elections but they never left their respective seats. Changing seats fearing loss does not compliment senior leaders," said Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Lashing out further at Rahul Gandhi, Krishnam stated, "He told everyone to not fear anything, but he himself ran away in fear."

Slamming the Congress party he said that many leaders feel suffocated in the party. They are insulted every day. "This task of insulting senior leaders is done by the servants of Rahul Gandhi," he added.

He further stated, "Congress is not run by politicians but by servants of Rahul Gandhi. This is why Congress leaders are going wherever they can. After June 4, Congress is going to be split into two: Congress R and Congress P."

Earlier on Friday, claiming that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was deliberately denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections after the party announced Rahul Gandhi and KL Sharma as its candidates from Raebareli and Amethi; expelled leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said she was a "victim of family and party conspiracy".

"I said this earlier that Rahul Gandhi will not contest Amethi. I said this, too, that Rahul Gandhi will not let Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fight these elections. There is a big conspiracy afoot against Priyanka. She is the victim of a conspiracy hatched by her family and the party," Acharya Krishnam told ANI on Friday.