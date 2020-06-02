e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Achieved modest success in the electronics field, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Achieved modest success in the electronics field, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister also announced three schemes for the electronics sector: Production linked incentive, component manufacturing scheme and cluster scheme.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Days ago, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had launched India’s national Artificial Intelligence Portal.
Days ago, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had launched India’s national Artificial Intelligence Portal.(PTI File Photo)
         

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that India is now the second-biggest mobile manufacturing country as he announced three schemes for the electronics sector.

“India’s electronic manufacturing was worth Rs 1,90,366 crore in 2014, today it’s Rs 4,58,000 crore. India’s global share in electronics has risen form 1.3% in 2012 to three per cent in 2018. Electronic production has surpassed exports,” he said.

“India is now second-biggest mobile manufacturing country in the world. From just 2 factories, we now have 200 manufacturing units,” added Prasad, the Union minister for electronics and IT.

Prasad further highlighted the achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last six years, Prasad said that India has achieved modest success in the electronics field. “It gives us a sense of hope.”

He further announced three schemes for the sector: Production linked incentive, component manufacturing scheme and cluster scheme.

He also said that the government will ensure India emerges as a leading electronic manufacturing hub. “Global and local companies will work together to help India grow,” said the minister.

Days ago, Prasad had launched India’s national Artificial Intelligence Portal called www.ai.gov.in.

“Artificial Intelligence Portal has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and IT Industry. National e-Governance Division of Ministry of Electronics and IT and NASSCOM from the IT industry will jointly run this portal. This portal shall work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India, sharing of resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies and educational institutions related to AI in India,” he had said while launching the portal on Saturday.

He also said that the portal will also share documents, case studies and research reports.

tags
top news
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In