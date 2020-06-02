Achieved modest success in the electronics field, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:44 IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that India is now the second-biggest mobile manufacturing country as he announced three schemes for the electronics sector.

“India’s electronic manufacturing was worth Rs 1,90,366 crore in 2014, today it’s Rs 4,58,000 crore. India’s global share in electronics has risen form 1.3% in 2012 to three per cent in 2018. Electronic production has surpassed exports,” he said.

“India is now second-biggest mobile manufacturing country in the world. From just 2 factories, we now have 200 manufacturing units,” added Prasad, the Union minister for electronics and IT.

Prasad further highlighted the achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last six years, Prasad said that India has achieved modest success in the electronics field. “It gives us a sense of hope.”

He further announced three schemes for the sector: Production linked incentive, component manufacturing scheme and cluster scheme.

He also said that the government will ensure India emerges as a leading electronic manufacturing hub. “Global and local companies will work together to help India grow,” said the minister.

Days ago, Prasad had launched India’s national Artificial Intelligence Portal called www.ai.gov.in.

“Artificial Intelligence Portal has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and IT Industry. National e-Governance Division of Ministry of Electronics and IT and NASSCOM from the IT industry will jointly run this portal. This portal shall work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India, sharing of resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies and educational institutions related to AI in India,” he had said while launching the portal on Saturday.

He also said that the portal will also share documents, case studies and research reports.