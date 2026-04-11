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Acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case, Army clears Col Purohit for promotion to Brigadier rank

The officer had recently approached the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) arguing that the long trial had affected his career progression in service. 

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Indian Army has cleared Colonel Shrikant Purohit, who was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case last July, for promotion to the rank of Brigadier, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

File photo of Colonel Shrikant Purohit. (https://x.com/MeghUpdates)

The officer had recently approached the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) arguing that the long trial had affected his career progression in service. He was to retire on March 31 this year, but the tribunal put his retirement on hold.

As brigadier, he will now serve for two more years, the officials said.

Purohit, who participated in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and was also with military intelligence, spent almost nine years in judicial custody. He was released on bail in 2017 but remained under suspension till 2020.

He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the September 29, 2008 blast in Maharashtra’s Muslim-majority town of Malegaon that killed six people. The Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) initially probed the blast. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case in 2011.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case, Army clears Col Purohit for promotion to Brigadier rank
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