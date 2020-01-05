e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Act of impunity, can only happen with support of govt’: Chidambaram on JNU violence

‘Act of impunity, can only happen with support of govt’: Chidambaram on JNU violence

A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram(ANI)
         

It is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of “masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students”, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and alleged that such an “act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government”.

A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.

The Left-controlled students’ union and the ABVP blamed each other for the attack.

“What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?” the former finance minister tweeted.

“If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

tags
top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news