Acting by conscience best tribute to Mahatma: CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the court of one’s conscience was higher than all other courts, and therefore, acting by conscience was the greatest honour they can offer to Mahatma Gandhi. Chief minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Speaking on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Siddaramaiah said that the most fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to live and work in accordance with one’s moral compass.

“Mahatma Gandhi travelled through rural India, understanding the hardships faced by the people, and he structured the freedom struggle around these insights,” he said during a programme organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He noted that Gandhi’s “Quit India” movement was instrumental in driving the British out of India in 1947.

Siddaramaiah stated that the ideals of his government are deeply rooted in Gandhi’s vision of “Sarvodaya” (upliftment of all) and BR Ambedkar’s principle of “Antyodaya” (upliftment of the marginalised).

This statement came a day after he invoked his conscience to justify not resigning from his position amid the ongoing investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case.

He has consistently refused to step down, asserting that there is no reason for him to resign as the allegations do not fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “I work with conscience, and there’s no need to resign,” he reiterated.

Siddaramaiah linked Gandhi’s philosophy to his government’s policies, explaining that their initiatives aim to promote economic independence for the poor, in line with the Constitution framed by Ambedkar. He added that rural development is essential for the country’s progress, and the state has designed specific programmes to address this need.

The day’s events included a “Gandhi March” led by Siddaramaiah from Gandhi Bhavan to Vidhana Soudha. Following the march, the CM paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

However, the event was marred by controversy when a purported video emerged showing a Congress worker, holding the national flag, allegedly removing Siddaramaiah’s shoes as he prepared to pay homage to Gandhi. In the video, another individual could be seen taking the flag from the worker as he continued to assist the CM. The footage has sparked criticism, with many questioning the appropriateness of the act.

HT reached out to the chief minister’s office and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for a response regarding the incident, but no comment was available at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B Y Vijayendra has urged Siddaramaiah and the ruling party to apologise to the people for “insulting” the country and the national flag.

Sharing the purported video on ‘X’, Vijayendra hit out at the Chief Minister.

“India, once freed from the grip of slavery, now stands as a leading nation globally. For the Congress, however, concepts like nationalism, the national flag, and national pride have always been insignificant,” he said.

“It is disgraceful that on Gandhi Jayanti, Congress leaders, who have long revered servitude, view the national flag as a symbol of oppression. Even more troubling is that the chief minister has openly displayed the flag without any objection, promoting this view. This is an insult to both the nation and our national flag. The chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress should immediately apologise to the people of India,” Vijayendra added.