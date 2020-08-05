e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Action plan to bring Bhil community in the mainstream will be formulated: Rajasthan CM

Action plan to bring Bhil community in the mainstream will be formulated: Rajasthan CM

The CM’s announcement comes close on the heels of declaring August 9 a state public holiday on the occasion of the World Tribal Day.

jaipur Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses media outside Faimout Hotel in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses media outside Faimout Hotel in Jaipur.(ANI)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced the formulation of an action plan for the tribal Bhil community members in a bid to keep his hold on the government amid a bitter internal power struggle with sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who enjoys the backing of 18 rebel Congress legislators.

The CM’s announcement comes close on the heels of declaring August 9 a state public holiday on the occasion of the World Tribal Day.

Gehlot has directed the authorities to expedite the setting of a State Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers to alleviate the socio-economic plight of all those associated with the informal sector.

“The state will formulate an action plan for Bhil community members, who are living in the TSP (tribal sub-plan) areas in a scattered manner in districts such as Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, and Jodhpur, for their education and social security,” he said.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), whose two lawmakers are also camping with 100 pro-Gehlot legislators in a Jaisalmer hotel since last Friday, has been vocal about the welfare of the scattered tribal population in the desert state.

“We welcome the CM’s decision and hope actions will be taken soon about the rest of our demands,” said Velaram Ghogra, BTP state president.

Gehlot presided over a review meeting of the Tribal Area Development (TAD) department and directed the authorities to open hostels and coaching institutes in the Jodhpur division in a bid to encourage tribal students to take to higher education.

He also addressed a review meeting of the department of labour and skill, planning, and entrepreneurship on Wednesday, and spoke about generating employment for the state’s youth by imparting skill training that would make them equipped to cater to the demands of various industrial sectors.

tags
top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In