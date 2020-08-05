Action plan to bring Bhil community in the mainstream will be formulated: Rajasthan CM

jaipur

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:02 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced the formulation of an action plan for the tribal Bhil community members in a bid to keep his hold on the government amid a bitter internal power struggle with sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who enjoys the backing of 18 rebel Congress legislators.

The CM’s announcement comes close on the heels of declaring August 9 a state public holiday on the occasion of the World Tribal Day.

Gehlot has directed the authorities to expedite the setting of a State Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers to alleviate the socio-economic plight of all those associated with the informal sector.

“The state will formulate an action plan for Bhil community members, who are living in the TSP (tribal sub-plan) areas in a scattered manner in districts such as Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, and Jodhpur, for their education and social security,” he said.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), whose two lawmakers are also camping with 100 pro-Gehlot legislators in a Jaisalmer hotel since last Friday, has been vocal about the welfare of the scattered tribal population in the desert state.

“We welcome the CM’s decision and hope actions will be taken soon about the rest of our demands,” said Velaram Ghogra, BTP state president.

Gehlot presided over a review meeting of the Tribal Area Development (TAD) department and directed the authorities to open hostels and coaching institutes in the Jodhpur division in a bid to encourage tribal students to take to higher education.

He also addressed a review meeting of the department of labour and skill, planning, and entrepreneurship on Wednesday, and spoke about generating employment for the state’s youth by imparting skill training that would make them equipped to cater to the demands of various industrial sectors.